odion-ighalo-shirt-number-confirmed-for-manchester-united-with-nod-to-nwankwo-kanu

Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United squad number has been confirmed, with the striker to wear the number 25 shirt.

Ighalo, 30, joined United in a surprise January transfer deadline day loan move from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shanhua as the Red Devils scrambled to bolster their attack.

Nigerian media reported on Monday that Ighalo had chosen the vacant No.25 shirt at United given the popularity of the squad number in his home country thanks to Nwankwo Kanu.

Ighalo’s Nigeria team-mate Wilfred Ndidi also wears the No.25 shirt at Leicester City due to Kanu’s inspiration.

Emmanuel Adebayor demanded the same number at Arsenal to follow in Kanu’s footsteps, and also wore the No.4 shirt at international level for Togo because Kanu chose that number for the Super Eagles.

(Getty Images)

Ighalo, a childhood United fan, has described his move to Old Trafford as a “dream come true” – but former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores warns it may take him time to find his rhythm back in the Premier League.

Flores says Ighalo will need at least a month to recover his fitness and ready himself for the increased physical demands of top-flight English football, and does not expect to see the striker making his first-team debut for a matter of weeks.

“Mainly, the problem is how they train in China,” said Flores.

“It is not the same as in England.

“Is he really ready for first-team matches in the Premier League because the physical difference is so big?

“He probably needs one month to recover the full rhythm.”