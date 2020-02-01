odion-ighalo-joins-man-united-on-loan-as-red-devils-swoop-to-beat-january-transfer-deadline

Manchester United completed a dramatic late deal for Odion Ighalo after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called a deadline day meeting to solve his striker crisis.

In the eventful final hours of the January window the Norwegian switched his attentions from a permanent move for Josh King to a loan deal for Ighalo.

The swoop for the Shanghai Shenhua forward underlines the spin United were left in after missing out on Erling Braut Haaland at the start of the month.

The Norway starlet had been Solskjaer’s priority during this window and it’s believed there was confidence within Old Trafford that they had won the race for his signature.

But the 19-year-old ultimately opted for a move to Borussia Dortmund, with United sources claiming they’d pulled out after refusing to agree to a sell-on clause being stipulated by super agent Mino Raiola.

It left Solskjaer needing to look at other names on a shortlist drawn up with the club’s transfer committee – but it was never likely any of them would be attainable this month.

Moussa Dembele is one target United have watched extensively.

It was only after Marcus Rashford suffered a double stress fracture of the back that the need to bring in a short-term option intensified.

Islam Slimani was one shock candidate discussed.

As recently as this week, Ighalo was being dismissed as a realistic target despite growing speculation.

One loan move is said to have fallen through because of United’s refusal offer any commitment to buy.

Their approach was always going to be scatter-gun in nature as they never expected to be in the position of having to secure an emergency striker.

And when Solskjaer declared the need for a goal-scorer willing to “break his nose” after the 1-0 win against Manchester City on Wednesday, he found himself inundated with offers.

One was King, a fellow Norwegian, who he’d managed for United’s reserves.

With Bournemouth expecting to sign Jarrod Bowen, a potential – if improbable – deal was on.

By no means had he been a consideration, but he was a player Solskjaer believed could be a useful addition to his squad.

The belief within United was that Bournemouth were eager to sell.

The issue was the price – with unconfirmed figures of £27m being suggested. When West Ham then stepped in for Bowen, it further complicated matters.

Solskjaer carried out training on Friday morning before holding a recruitment meeting to try to focus their approach to landing a striker to see them through until the end of the season.

His criteria was clear.

Any permanent deal had to be for a player who would benefit the club in the long term.

Under no circumstances would they make a desperation signing.

It was hard not to view King in those terms, but Solskjaer saw the 28-year-old as a player he could work with.

Even still, focus quickly turned to Ighalo as negotiations with Bournemouth stalled.

The 30-year-old scored 36 goals in 72 Premier League starts for Watford – and was a target for Louis van Gaal after the former United manager missed out Sadio Mane, who was then at Southampton.

The fact that Ighalo is currently in China amid the Coronavirus outbreak was a potential stumbling block, but wasn’t allowed to stand in the way, with Solskjaer determined to push the deal through.

United will pay a proportion of his reported £300,000-a-week salary, as well as a loan fee.

The six-month agreement doesn’t include an option to buy.

That City game appears to have convinced Solskjaer he couldn’t risk the rest of the season with such a paucity of options up front.

“We need more goal-scorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe,” he said.

That comment felt like it was aimed in the direction of Anthony Martial, who was so ineffective at the Etihad.

Mason Greenwood, meanwhile, who has been so impressive in his breakthrough season, was hauled off at half time.

In those 45 minutes, Solskjaer resolved that he couldn’t rely on his only two fit strikers as an attacking pair.

Ighalo’s arrival could see Martial deployed on the left in Rashford’s absence, with Daniel James failing to impress in that role.

Alternatively, he could use them in a front two.

Crucially, Ighalo gives him options and – he hopes – goals.