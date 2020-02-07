odion-ighalo-dines-out-at-arndale-food-market-after-completing-manchester-united-loan-move

Odion Ighalo only signed for Manchester United on deadline day but the striker has wasted no time in getting acquainted with his new surroundings.

The 30-year-old, who arrived on a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua, has been spotted visiting the Arndale Food Market in Manchester, which famous for its authentic foods and casual dining.

Despite only flying in from China on Sunday, Ighalo already appears to be a regular customer at Onje, an African and Caribbean eaterie.

The Red Devils striker was spotted sampling a box of their Naija jollof rice in a picture uploaded to their Facebook page after stopping off with his agent.

“Odion Ighalo, the new arrival at Manchester United came calling today at ONJE with Lado, his agent to sample the best Naija jollof rice in the universe,” the caption read.

Regular: New Man Utd United signing Odion Ighalo is settling into his new surroundings in Manchester Photo: Reuters

The owner, Babatunde Modupe-Ojo, said his food stall has quickly become a favourite amongst both Manchester City and Manchester United players.

“We have a lot of them coming in now and again, City players and United, because it’s the best jollof rice,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“The recipe is special. It’s specially formulated with the spices and all those things. I think that gives us the edge.”

Ighalo could make his debut for Man Utd against Chelsea on January 17 after joining up with his new team-mates for a training camp in Spain.