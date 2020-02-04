odion-igahlo-deal-shows-how-far-manchester-united-have-fallen-behind-rivals,-claims-jimmy-floyd-hasselbaink

Manchester United’s transfer deadline day loan deal for Odion Ighalo only serves to highlight the gap between the Red Devils and the Premier League’s elite, claims Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Ighalo, 30, joined United in a shock move late on January 31 as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately sought to bolster a light attack further weakened by Marcus Rashford’s long-term injury.

The Nigeria international, who scored 36 goals in 90 League games for Watford before joining Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai, has signed on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for the rest of the 2019/20 season.

While Ighalo has proven Premier League experience, former Chelsea forward Hasselbaink feels the forward has lucked out in terms of joining his childhood club.

“He must be the luckiest man! Going to China, being away from Europe, nobody seeing him for two-and-a-half years since he was at Watford and then getting a loan move at United,” he told Sky Sports.

(Getty Images)

“Wow. That doesn’t happen! It says how far behind United are from Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea. They have got a big job ahead.”

With United missing out on top target Erling Braut Haaland before the January window even opened, Hasselbaink added: “They needed somebody in.

“I think [Ighalo] was not their number one and I would be surprised if he was their number two or three as well.

“He is getting an opportunity and he will definitely get minutes and we will see if he can do it.”

Ighalo, who arrived in Manchester on Sunday, is living the dream of every United fan by signing for the club he supported as a boy.

The forward grew up idolising Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, and said of his move: “Since I was kid I always dreamt about Man United.

Cole and Yorke (Man Utd via Getty Images)

“This is reality now. It has been crazy, but I am happy to be in Manchester and this is a great opportunity for me.

“I am happy to work hard with the team, and to finish very well this season.”