octomom-natalie-suleman-shares-picture-of-her-eight-kids-ahead-of-their-11th-birthday

Back in 2009, the world went into meltdown when Nadya Suleman – aka the Octomom – gave birth to eight babies who were conceived through IVF.

The octuplets, and their six older siblings, became a tabloid sensation, with paparazzi camping outside Suleman’s house when she came home from the hospital and death threats inundating the family, due to Nadya’s status as a single mother with 14 IVF-conceived children.

However, nearly 11 years on, Octomom – now going by her birth name Natalie Suleman – is pretty much your average mum… although maybe even busier.

The 44-year-old has shared a picture of the octuplets ahead of their 11th birthday, and the family seems pretty darn happy and well-adjusted.

The pic saw Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah all standing in the woods after going on a hike with their mum,

Natalie wrote: ‘While Aidan was sitting, distracted with sensory exploration in the dirt, I snapped a quick picture of all the little kids together. This is a rare occurrence considering how crazy active and energetic they all are! #ActiveLifestyle #FitFamily #KidsBeingKids.’

Marking the new year, Natalie had reflected on the decade since she was villified for being Octomom – a period which saw her accused of welfare fraud and film a solo sex tape while raising her family.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘Despite the pain of my past, I’ve chosen to use my struggles as stepping stones, promoting my pursuit of achieving the goals I’ve set for my family.’

Discussing some of the decisions she made over that time in a 2018 interview with the New York Times, Natalie said: ‘They know; they went through it with me.

‘It’s a huge weight lifted off of all of them when I went back to who I was. We were struggling financially, but it was such a blessing to be able to be free from that. Those were chains.’

The same interview described the octuplets as ‘small for their age, but they’re polite, they cook, they’re vegan, they read two books a month and do their homework without being prompted. In spite of all of the horror stories in the tabloids since birth, they’re model fourth graders.’

Two years after the babies were born, Natalie stepped out of the spotlight, although let cameras into her home for an interview with Australian news show Sunday Night last year.

On the show she was asked if she ever thought she couldn’t do it, and Natalie said: ‘I think daily, sometimes. But my kids are my life. My life revolves around them.’

Natalie is also mum to six other children, ranging from 19 to 14, who were also conceived via IVF.

The octuplets – the only surviving set in the world – have been given the surname Solomon, the surname of Natalie’s sperm donor.

The whole family resides in a home in California, although the kids have to take it in turns sleeping on the couch, and they all eat in shifts.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: BBC presenter’s Zara dress bursts open but she’s saved by quick-thinking colleagues

MORE: Louis Tomlinson not engaged to girlfriend Eleanor Calder after stag do rumours





