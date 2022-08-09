OCHA asks the international community for 4.2 billion to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

MADRID, Aug. 9 (Moose Gazette) –

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Monday called on the international community to provide Ukraine with 4.2 billion euros in humanitarian aid and thus assist 17.7 million people in need. .

“Intense hostilities since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 have left at least 17.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, an increase of some 2 million people compared to April,” The agency has expressed in a statement, detailing that the final figure exceeds 4,200 million euros.

For this reason, OCHA’s humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, has called on the international community to “continue to support life-saving operations in Ukraine, as the war continues to cause an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the country”.

The appeal has come at a time when the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations present in the country have revised the urgent humanitarian appeal to respond to the worsening situation in the country.

The financial request has increased from €2.2 billion to €4.2 billion. This money is needed, according to OCHA, to ensure that humanitarian workers in the country have the necessary funding and resources to continue providing critical assistance and protection services to people across Ukraine until December 2022.

“In the last five months, we have seen how local, national and international humanitarian organizations have joined forces across Ukraine to increase the scale and scope of operations and provide assistance to more than 11 million people. The reality is that there are more people who need help,” Brown said.

The organization’s coordinator in Ukraine has explained that at least 17.7 million people – more than a quarter of the population of Ukraine – will need humanitarian aid in the coming months.

“This is an increase of some two million more than we had estimated during the last revision of the flash appeal, in April. And we fear that the situation may even worsen during the winter, as more people are likely to be displaced. from areas where they cannot access gas, fuel or electricity to heat their homes,” he added.

From the organization they point out that the destruction of thousands of houses and the lack of access to fuel, gas or electricity due to the destruction of infrastructure could become “a matter of life or death” if people cannot heat their homes.

This budget increase in humanitarian aid includes cash assistance to 6.3 million Ukrainians until the end of the year. During the first five months of the war, at least 2.3 million Ukrainians have received cash assistance to ensure that they could meet their vital needs.

The humanitarian coordinator has stressed that, in addition to funding, aid groups in Ukraine will need safe and unhindered access to all areas affected by the war.

“Since the war began, access has been extremely difficult in areas outside the control of the Government of Ukraine. I call on the parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and facilitate the response humanitarian aid to make sure we can support everyone who desperately needs help, no matter where they live,” he added.