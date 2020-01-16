obedient-little-puppies-sent-to-sleep-instantly-by-goodnight-kisses

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Brits love a good old queue. And it seems our canine friends aren’t so different.

Four tiny Shih Tzu puppies were filmed adorably waiting their turn for a goodnight kiss from their owner Karylle Punzalan – that immediately sent them off to the land of nod.

While the little dogs aren’t from England, they clearly have a streak of classic British patience, as they lined up obediently in their bed at their home in Bataan, Philippines.

The cuties were filmed offering kisses before falling fast asleep the moment Karylle’s lips touch their little heads.

Each one-month-old pup then remained completely still as Karylle, 18, laid them down one at a time on their backs, out cold, with their tiny feet sticking up in the air.

The video was filmed by Karylle’s sister, Kim Punzalan, 19, at their home shortly after Karylle discovered the trick while playing with the pups.

The trick proved a hit on social media where it has racked up more than 4.5million views and more than 200,000 shares.

Sister Kim said: ‘I think it’s so cute and funny how the puppies react to my sister.

‘The puppies are actually really playful and they don’t always go to sleep straight away. Two of them will go to sleep but the other two are too playful.’

She added: ‘Sometimes, it takes time to get them to sleep, even after turning off the lights.

‘Because of this, my sister decided to find a way to make them behave as much as possible.

‘I laughed when Karylle showed me this. I found it cute and adorable.

‘She just wanted the puppies to behave as they had already been playing too long.’

The student never imagined her footage would prove a viral sensation and originally only wanted to show her mother the puppies’ bizarre behaviour.

Kim said: ‘At first, I only wanted to show the video to my mother but I decided to post it to Facebook. It’s too cute not to share.

‘People have said the video is cool and adorable at the same time, they find it cute and funny too.

‘I think the video relates to those who own pets. It can help them to teach their own pets how to behave, especially during bedtime!’

If only we had four puppies to kiss before bedtime.

