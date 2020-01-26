obama-called-trump-a-‘fascist’-in-call-to-hillary-clinton-running-mate-tim-kaine

January 25, 2020 | 9: 59pm

President Barack Obama with former President Bill Clinton, left, and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, right. AP

Barack Obama called President Trump a “fascist” in a 2016 conversation with Hillary Clinton’s then-running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, a new docu-series on Clinton reveals.

Obama told Kaine by phone, “Tim, remember, this is no time to be a purist. You’ve got to keep a fascist out of the White House,” Kaine says a clip included in the Hulu series, “Hillary,” NBC News reported.

The quote is the latest revelation from the controversial series, which has also revealed that Clinton once said of Sen. Bernie Sanders, “Nobody likes him.”

The Kaine clip was recorded by a camera crew hired by the Clinton campaign at an unknown date and time, the series’ director Nanette Burstein confirmed in an email to NBC.

Hulu will air the four-episode docuseries starting March 6. “Hillary” premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival — which Clinton was scheduled to attend, the outlet reported.

The Hulu series made headlines this week when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Clinton once sniped of Sanders, “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him.”

“He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Clinton allegedly told a reporter quoted in the series.