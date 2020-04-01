Oakville boy hurdles obstacles on ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’

Andrew Marr of Oakville competes in “American Ninja Warrior Junior” in July 2019 in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Universal Kids

Few adults can do some of the things Andrew Marr can do, and he is just 12.He can jump on a bar that swings from side to side, build momentum from its swinging and leap through the air to a stationary bar that is perpendicular to it. He can run up an 11½-foot wall that is curved on the bottom but then goes straight up — and then reach another 1½ feet above that to pull himself up and over the wall.And he can do it in front of a national television audience.Marr, who lives in Oakville and goes to Queen of All Saints Catholic School, appeared March 27 on “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” the popular spinoff of NBC’s even more popular “American Ninja Warrior.” The junior version streams Fridays at universalkids.com.Both “Ninja Warrior” shows present athletes competing against one another on a difficult obstacle course. The obstacles push them to their limits in testing their upper- and lower-body strength, balance, agility and stamina.This is the second season for “American Ninja Warrior Junior” — the adult version, which is based on a Japanese series, returns for its 11th season in May. “Junior” features children from ages 9 to 14; they compete in two-year increments — 9- and 10-year-olds, 11 and 12, 13 and 14.Andrew was 11 when the show was filmed in July in Los Angeles. In the first round, he says, “I won against a good friend, Dan (Hoxie, of Spokane, Washington), who I had just met on the show.”In the second round, he faced Sienna Perez, from Larchmont, New York. This time, he was not as successful. But, he noted, his time was actually faster in the second round than it was in the first, and he completed the course both times.”I hit two buzzers. I didn’t fall in my races,” he says.When a competitor finishes the course, he or she hits a button that unleashes celebratory smoke and a buzz that, Andrew says, is louder on television than it actually is on the course.Andrew, who says he’s always been “an energetic kid,” saw the show when he was younger and decided he wanted to try it. So did his brother, James. When Andrew was in the second grade, they went for the first time to a ninja warrior gym, which is specifically set up to train for obstacle competitions.James fell on a difficult obstacle called Devil Steps — you use your hands to climb up and down under angled ladders — and he hurt his arm. He lost his interest in the sport, but Andrew put aside some of his other activities such as chess, soccer and baseball to concentrate on becoming a junior ninja warrior.To that end, he worked out on representative obstacles in his basement that at first were primarily made by his mother.”They were not the best of obstacles, but to me they were the best thing ever,” Andrew says. Now he makes the obstacles himself.Andrew began applying to be on the show in March 2019. At that point, he started training almost every week at a ninja gym in Chesterfield.The training paid off. For his “Ninja Warrior” debut, he was able to make it through all six obstacles without falling into the water below, which brings about a disqualification.”It was an amazing experience,” he says. “If I could go back and do it again, I definitely would. Now, whenever I go to ninja warrior competitions, I know someone there, and they help me with my moves.”

Your viewing guide to the day’s top shows and viral videos.

You might want to watch this video from the folks at Vanity Fair, in which Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, stars of Netflix’s Ozark, teach you Ozark slang.

When your surname is plastered all over a baseball stadium and is also synonymous with beer, what can you do to become even more of a celebrity? If you’re Billy Busch Jr., you star with your family in a reality show on MTV.

With questions and answers about “The New Pope,” Brendan Fraser and “Bluff City Law.”

“Bad Education” is Cory Finley’s follow-up to “Thoroughbreds.”

With questions and answers about “Two and a Half Men,” “Ambitions” and “Grand Hotel.”

And don’t miss a new episode of ‘The Walking Dead.’

Andrew Marr of Oakville competes in “American Ninja Warrior Junior” in July 2019 in Los Angeles.