Oak Lawn police investigating attempted child luring

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Oak Lawn police are investigating an attempted child luring.

In a tweet Friday, the police department said the attempted luring occurred near 105th Street and Kedvale Avenue.

Police did not provide many details but said the suspect was described as a heavy set, middle aged white man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.

OLPD is investigating an attempt child luring that occurred near 105th/Kedvale. Offending vehicle is possibly a white Ford Crown Victoria. The suspect is described as heavy set, middle aged, male white. Call OLPD investigations at 708-907-4051,text tips 708-613-8477 with info.— Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) April 3, 2020

