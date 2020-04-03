oak-lawn-police-investigating-attempted-child-luring

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 02 PM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 02 PM CDT

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Oak Lawn police are investigating an attempted child luring.

In a tweet Friday, the police department said the attempted luring occurred near 105th Street and Kedvale Avenue.

Police did not provide many details but said the suspect was described as a heavy set, middle aged white man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.

OLPD is investigating an attempt child luring that occurred near 105th/Kedvale. Offending vehicle is possibly a white Ford Crown Victoria. The suspect is described as heavy set, middle aged, male white. Call OLPD investigations at 708-907-4051,text tips 708-613-8477 with info.— Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) April 3, 2020