o-panneerserlvam-defends-removal-of-security-cover;-mk-stalin-jabs-action

O Panneerselvam says Centre’s decision had no hidden motives. (File)

Chennai:

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) The ruling AIADMK on Friday defended the Centre over the removal of VIP security cover for Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and M K Stalin while the DMK chief mocked at the move.

While O Panneerselvam said he didn’t think there was any ulterior motive behind the Centre’s decision, Mr Stalin, in a sarcastic tweet said the government can utilise the CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no ulterior motive in the removal of security. It was done since the Home Ministry felt that it was not necessary,” Mr Panneerselvam, who is also the AIADMK coordinator-the top party post, said.

Responding to a question on an allegation by a senior DMK leader that the security cover removal for Mr Stalin had an ulterior motives, the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters here he did not think so.

Mr Stalin, also Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, tweeted: “I wholeheartedly thank each and every one of the @crpfindia personnel for providing security cover for me over the past many years.”

In a sarcastic tweet, he added: “I urge the Govt to utilise CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion.”

The security cover of the two leaders was taken off by the Centre after a review of threat assessment by central security agencies.

Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar also condemned the security removal. Last night, DMK MP and Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi too had condemned it.