O.J. Simpson thinks Tom Brady will stay with the Patriots

O.J. Simpson thinks Tom Brady will come back as a New England Patriot in 2020.

In a video shared to Twitter on Thursday, Simpson said Brady will play in New England “for one more year for sure.” His reasoning? There’s no other team with a system equipped to handle Brady, and there’s no system in New England equipped to handle a season without him.

“Brady doesn’t throw the long ball like he used to,” Simpson said. “All the good teams that have the type of o-line that can protect him, they all have top quarterbacks in place right now. You can’t even name the backup quarterbacks on the Patriots.”

Simpson, who also noted the opportunity for Brady to share a “swan song” with Rob Gronkowski, noted one exception to his plan – if the Patriots were to “sign somebody like Teddy Bridgewater.”

Watch Simpson’s full video: