O.J. Simpson believes ‘Tiger King’ rival Carole Baskin murdered her husband

O.J. Simpson and Carole Baskin (Credit: Getty Images and Netflix)

In what many have described as a moment of deep irony, acquitted murderer turned convicted felon O.J. Simpson publicly called out Carole Baskin, one of the subjects of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King who many believe killed her husband.

According to Law & Crime, Wednesday, Simpson took to his Twitter to lament over being compared to the woman who it’s been speculated may have killed her husband. She is also rumored to have fed his remains to a tiger.

READ MORE: Cardi B vows to free ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic from prison

“I was walking and someone called me Carol Baskin today, y’all need to stop playing,” the former NFL wrote.

Simpson is apparently among the millions who binged-watched the wildly popular docu-series, which follows the story of Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who claimed to be the nation’s most prolific breeder of tigers. The flamboyant animal enthusiast was the owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in rural Wynnewood, Okla. and considers the equally quirky Baskin to be his arch-nemesis.

READ MORE: Netflix ‘Tiger King’ doc is messy and a must watch

Tiger Sashimi #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/VuQzT3OAvM

— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 1, 2020

In the reality series, Baskin’s relationship with her disappeared (and presumably deceased) husband, Don Lewis was the focal point of one of the seven episodes. While no physical evidence has been found by the Hillsborough County detectives investigating the case, the millions of dollars the self-proclaimed animal rights activist inherited after her spouses’ disappearance has been widely speculated to be an excellent motive for her possible involvement.

Baskin has maintained her innocence. However, that hasn’t stopped Simpson and others from offering their opinions.

“I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. White people, what’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone!” Simpson said of the show which he characterized as “crazy.”

READ MORE: Shaq slams critics after ‘Tiger King’ appearance: ‘I don’t harm tigers’

“One thing I will say,” Simpson added, “there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now. I’m just sayin’.”

People on social media may agree that Baskin makes for a suspicious character in the show. Still, they couldn’t help point out that a man also believed to have gotten away with murder probably shouldn’t be going after her.

Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman after a 134-day criminal trial. Among the 488 pieces of evidence introduced against Simpson was his history of domestic violence against his former wife. Blood, footprint, fingerprint, and DNA evidence from the crime scene were also submitted in the so-called trial of the century.