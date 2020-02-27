nz-vs-ind:-india-script-history,-register-first-t20i-series-sweep-against-new-zealand

India scripted history as they defeated New Zealand by seven runs in the fifth and final Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. With the win, India completed their first-ever T20I series sweep over New Zealand, handing the hosts their first whitewash in the shortest format (three or more matches in the series). This also happens to be the first time that a team has completed a whitewash in a bilateral five-match T20I series.Chasing 164 for the win, New Zealand were cruising at 116 for three at one stage but they threw the match away yet again from a strong position. Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional during his spell of four overs as he picked up three wickets and gave away just 12 runs.Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat as the visitors decided to rest their regular captain Virat Kohli for the final T20I.India got off to a poor start, losing the wicket of Sanju Samson in the second over.Rohit Sharma, who came in to bat at number three, then stitched together a 88-run stand for the second wicket.KL Rahul missed out on his 12th T20I fifty by just five runs as he was dismissed by Hamish Bennett for 45.Rohit smashed his 21st half-century but then retired hurt as he felt some discomfort in his calf in the 17th over.Shreyas Iyer then chipped in with a crucial contribution of 33 and Manish Pandey’s 11 off four balls helped India to a challenging total of 163 for three from their allotted 20 overs.Scott Kuggeleijn was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand who finished his four spell with figures of two for 25.In reply, New Zealand lost both their openers inside the first three overs as Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar started well for the visitors.Tim Seifert scored his third T20I fifty but was dismissed off the very next delivery he faced from Navdeep Saini. Seifert chipped the ball straight into the hands of Sanju Samson, stationed at short mid-wicket.Ross Taylor kept New Zealand’s fight going with a fighting half-century but Navdeep Saini got rid of him in the 18th over as he edged one to KL Rahul behind the stumps.Both the teams will now lock horns in the three-match One-Day International series, starting Wednesday.