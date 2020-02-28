nz-vs-ind,-2nd-test:-when-and-where-to-watch-live-telecast,-live-streaming

On the eve of the 2nd Test, the pitch was emerald green with a cloud cover. © AFP

Their pride bruised and technique exposed in adverse conditions, India's famed batting line-up will face its hour of reckoning against a New Zealand pace attack, threatening to be relentless with its short ball tactic in the second Test starting Saturday. The ignominy of heavy defeat in a World Test Championship encounter has certainly jolted a batting line-up that prides itself in performing in tough conditions. And none other than coach Ravi Shastri is first to agree. "A shake up like this is good as it opens your mindset. When you are on the road all the time and have not tasted defeat, it can close your mindset," Shastri was forthright in his admission that complacency had crept in somewhere. Come Saturday, the Virat Kohlis, Cheteshwar Pujaras and Ajinkya Rahanes will face an even tougher test on a green top at the Hagley Oval where the Black Caps have won all but one Test. With the peerless practitioner of the short-ball tactic Neil Wagner joining Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson in aiming for the rib cage from round the wicket, there will be more probing questions on offer during the next five days. One good news for India was that Prithvi Shaw was back in the nets with an extensive session under watchful eyes of the coach and some valuable tips from the skipper.

