nz-vs-ind,-2nd-odi:-when-and-where-to-watch-live-telecast,-live-streaming

New Zealand lead the three-match ODI series against 1-0. © Twitter

India will have two days to dust themselves off and pick themselves up after suffering a shock defeat to hosts New Zealand in the opening One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series. Saturday at Auckland will be a chance for the visitors to right the wrongs of the defeat that didn’t even seem a possibility after they had posted a mammoth 347 for four. But it all went wrong for India in the second half of the match with the bowlers failing to stop a belligerent New Zealand that had revenge on their minds after the T20I humiliation. India could make a couple of changes to shore up the bowling line-up with Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom went for plenty in Hamilton. Shardul could make way for Navdeep Saini while Yuzvendra Chahal could come in for Kuldeep.When is the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?The New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match will be played on February 8, Saturday.Where will the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match be played?The New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.What time does the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match begin?The New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match will begin at 07:30 AM IST.Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?The New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)