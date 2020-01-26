nyc-auschwitz-survivors-recall-horrors,-courage-75-years-after-liberation

Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz, more than 200 elderly Holocaust survivors, many of them from New York, will gather Monday at the scene of one of the worst atrocities in modern history in a somber remembrance of the nearly 1 million Jews who never made it out of the Nazi extermination camp alive.

Many of the Auschwitz survivors, now in their late 80s and 90s, say they are returning to the largest of the Nazi death camps in southern Poland to honor their families who perished in the gas chambers.

“It’s the only cemetery where I can visit my family,” said survivor Sally Yassy, 93, who lives in Queens.

The participation of the survivors was organized by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation, a New York non-profit that chartered a commercial plane to fly 105 of them living in the tri-state area from Newark Airport Saturday. The group is paying the travel costs of each survivor plus a companion or family member. The group partnered with private donors, including World Jewish Congress president and billionaire Ronald Lauder to raise more than $2 million.

For Lauder, who will be among the Jewish leaders and dignitaries from around the world to speak at the anniversary ceremony, growing anti-Semitism around the world is making the event particularly relevant.

“Anti-Semitic incidents and expressions of violence have proliferated of late in the United States as well as in Europe,” Lauder said in a statement. “As the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles and eyewitness memory of the Holocaust fades, it is more important than ever for us to ensure that the facts of the greatest crime in humanity are remembered accurately and widely. Through knowledge and education, we can avoid a tragic repetition of past horrors.”

There are fewer than 2,000 Auschwitz survivors worldwide, and 250 living in the tri-state area, according to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany Inc.

We spoke to five New York area survivors who will make the trip to Auschwitz, many of them for the first time since the end of the war.

Sally Yassy, 93, Queens

Born in Lodz, Poland

Auschwitz survivor Sally Yassy, 93, in her Jamaica, Queens home. Helayne Seidman Auschwitz survivor Sally Yassy, at about 19. She is going to Auschwitz to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the death camp. Helayne Seidman

Weeks after she arrived at Auschwitz, Sally Yassy had a memorable encounter with another young prisoner in an adjoining bunk.

“Anna Frank was next to me,” said Yassy, recalling the young writer, who was briefly in Auschwitz in the fall of 1944. “She looked like me — a little girl — but she had longer hair than I did. We were talking that maybe we’ll find our parents, maybe someone will be alive.”

But days later, 16-year-old Anne Frank, whose diary of the years she spent in hiding in Amsterdam would become a global bestseller after the war ended, was shipped to the Bergen-Belsen camp in northern Germany, where she died in 1945.

Yassy, who was 17 when British soldiers saved her life, lost everyone in her family at Auschwitz.

“We felt the smoke but we didn’t know what it was,” said Yassy, recalling the moment she arrived at the camp.

Only an uncle survived, she said. “When I was liberated, I didn’t have a stone, a grave to go and talk to my mother, to cry and tell her what happened,” she said. “So I am going now to Auschwitz to honor my parents and my uncles and my cousins and everybody that died.”

Zahava Ungar, 89, Brooklyn

Born in Brod, Czech Republic

Zahava Ungar holding the last photo taken of her family before World War II. Annie Wermiel/NY Post Edith Zahava Ungar after the war, still in Europe, in a Bnei Akiva uniform. Annie Wermiel/NY Post

When Zahava Ungar arrived with her family at Auschwitz in the summer of 1944, her mother managed to pull her aside before they were paraded in front of Josef Mengele, the monstrous concentration camp doctor who decided who lived or died.

“She told me to lie about my age, and tell them I was 16,” said Ungar, who was 13 at the time. She knew children under 16 would be sent to their death.

Ungar was selected to work at a nearby bomb factory. Her mother and two younger siblings were immediately dispatched to the gas chambers. “I never saw them again,” she said.

For years, Ungar found it too difficult to speak about what she had witnessed during the war, and it wasn’t until recently that she began to talk to her family about her experiences and lecture school and community groups.

“When I think of Auschwitz, I hear the screaming, the dogs, and I see the beatings,” she said. “Everything was schnell! schnell! (fast, fast) and raus! raus! (out, out).”

After moving to the US from Israel in 1978, Ungar lost her beloved husband Joel when he was bludgeoned to death in a 1984 robbery at his fabric company in Flatbush. Ungar, who has six children, 30 grandchildren and 88 great-grandchildren, admitted she is anxious about returning to Auschwitz.

“I must be strong,” she said, repeating the mantra that saw her through so many tragedies. “I suffered but I rebuilt my life.”

Rachel Roth, 94, Manhattan

Born in Warsaw, Poland

Rachel Roth showing a picture of her family from 1940. Helayne Seidman Roth’s book on the Holocaust “Here There Is No Why.” Helayne Seidman

Rachel Roth suffers from dementia and often confuses the five languages she speaks.

Fragmented memories from the Second World War are jumbled in Polish, French, Hebrew, Yiddish and English. But when she was recently asked about Auschwitz, she pointed to a black-and-white photograph of her family celebrating a wedding in the Warsaw Ghetto before the Nazis liquidated it in January 1943.

“They’re all dead,” she said in perfectly enunciated English.

Roth was a teenager when her family was shipped to the ghetto, and soon began working for the underground resistance. She once smuggled two pistols into the ghetto, hiding the guns among stolen potatoes and butter.

The Nazi guards beat her for stealing the food, but somehow missed the hidden guns, said her son Ram Roth. Roth was a prisoner of the Majdanek concentration camp before she was shipped to Auschwitz in July 1943.

At Majdanek she and a group of women were forced to stand all night to watch the hanging and death throes of a fellow prisoner who had tried to escape. In order to take their minds off the horrible scene, Roth began to describe in vivid detail the food that her family served at the seder table.

Later, she promised a fellow prisoner that if she made it out of Nazi concentration camps alive she would tell the world what they had witnessed. Roth’s memoir “There is No Why” has been published in several languages.

Roth, who along with an aunt were the only survivors in her family, is returning to Auschwitz for the fourth time, accompanied by 40 family members.

Jerry Wartski, 89, Manhattan

Born in Ozorkow, Poland

Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski, 89. Annie Wermiel/NY Post

The Nazis horsewhipped Jews in the middle of the street shortly after they arrived in Jerry Wartski’s hometown of 20,000 in the fall of 1939. Wartski was 9 years old, and when asked how he was able to survive through a succession of Nazi death camps, including Auschwitz, he didn’t hesitate: “Luck,” he said. “Just luck.”

Unlike many of his friends and family, Wartski was picked for a work detail and ended up in a factory sewing coats for soldiers on the Eastern Front.

He and an older brother survived the liquidation of two ghettos — in Ozorkow where they were born and in Lodz — before they were shipped to Auschwitz, where their mother was gassed, and then to the Nordhausen concentration camp in Germany.

Wartski’s father died just before American soldiers liberated Nordhausen in March, 1945. “After liberation, my brother wanted to go back to our hometown,” said Wartski.

They planned to visit the family house, and find out if the family flour mill and any relatives had survived the war. “But we didn’t even stay one night,” said Wartski, who was warned by locals that their home and family business had been expropriated. “Our whole family was dead, and Jews were no longer welcome,” he said.

Claire Heymann, 95, Queens

Born in Grosheubach, Germany

Auschwitz survivor Claire Heymann, 95, shows her arm with her concentration camp identification number “37484” and a triangle in her Flushing home. Helayne Seidman Heymann showing her arm with her concentration camp identification number “37484” and a triangle. Helayne Seidman

When the Nazis forced Claire Heymann and tens of thousands of other prisoners on the death marches from Auschwitz in the winter of 1945, she was so cold that when inmates began to fall dead from exhaustion and starvation, she made a quick decision that ultimately saved her life.

“We took the clothes from the dead people because ours were soaking wet ,” she said. “We ate snow because we had no water, and we wrapped our legs in newspapers.”

Heymann spent two years in Auschwitz where most of her family died in the gas chambers. She and an older sister managed to survive.

Heymann worked as part of an all-woman crew, cleaning the offices of Nazi officials at the camp. One of those officials — she only knew him as Mr. Hoffman — made sure that the work crew always had extra rations, she said.

But after a group of women were caught stealing gunpowder from a camp factory that was used to blow up one of the crematoriums, Heymann was given a grisly task that haunts her still.

After the women were hanged, she was ordered to cut down one of the bodies. “I wrapped her in a blanket,” said Heymann, the tears welling up in her eyes. “I’m sorry I just can’t talk about that anymore.”