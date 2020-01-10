nxt-uk’s-eddie-dennis-indebted-to-wwe-as-former-headteacher-opens-up-on-injury-recovery-and-more

Eddie Dennis will be making his return to the big stage this weekend when WWE’s NXT UK brand returns to Blackpool – and it’s been a long time coming.

The former schoolteacher – who left the ‘guaranteed safety and security’ of a headmaster’s position in his native Wales – will take on Trent Seven in a highly anticipated bout at Winter Gardens on Sunday, at it’s the culmination of a long road to recovery after suffering a torn pectoral injury early last year.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, he said: ‘I missed out on Takeover Cardiff, which was devastating for me, and it was starting to look like I was going to miss out on this show as well.’

Eddie admitted there were a lot of nerves as he neared his in-ring return last year after addressing the same injury – albeit on the other pec – which had ruled him out of action the previous year.

He candidly revealed: ‘There were definitely a couple of moments where I worried, “Am I going to return to the same level of strength and functionality where I’ll be effective in a professional wrestling capacity”.

‘For the last two months, it was a little bit more just – let me go, I’m ready! Of course, we’re blessed in the WWE to be surrounded by world class doctors and trainers who know when you’re actually ready. There’s not a professional athlete in the world who won’t tell you that they’re ready before you actually are.’

For the towering superstar, this weekend is further validation after he made the big decision to wave goodbye to his teaching career and continue to make his name on the British independent scene with the hope of catching WWE’s eye.

‘It’s tricky. I wasn’t stepping away from teaching into a WWE contract – that would’ve been in an easy decision to make. I would’ve made that in the blink of an eye,’ he explained, noting he turned to his now-fiancee, his parents, fellow grappler and longtime friend Pete Dunne, and the headteacher of the senior school he was running the juniors at.

‘Once all those people had sort of said it was a good idea and that I should go for it, it was – I kinda had to, eh? It was an easier decision to make after all those people gave me their blessing.’

The decision has certainly paid off, with Eddie living the dream working for the biggest wrestling company in the world – and he’s grateful for their support during his recent injury.

It’s for that reason he doesn’t entirely agree with David Starr’s vocal criticism of the company – and industry as a whole – as he makes calls for a union.

‘I like David on a personal level, I think that he’s an exceptional in-ring performer,’ Eddie began. ‘I don’t agree with the way he’s gone about everything that he’s done, and I don’t agree with everything that he said.’

He added: ‘The man exudes passion in what he believes in, and I can’t not have admiration that. What I will say is, I’ve never worked for a company that has treated me as well as the WWE has treated me. The way they supported me through this injury process – I can ultimately never repay them for the support they gave me.’

The grappler also played down comments on social media that WWE’s expansion into the UK has had a negative impact on the British wrestling scene on an independent level.

The current Progress Wrestling world champion pointed out: ‘Now, the industry has evolved and changed and there’s a large number able to make a living working for the largest professional wrestling company on planet earth. What that means is there’s rooms underneath for a whole other group of guys plying their trade on even smaller shows, desperate to fill these slots that are now opening up (sic).’

For Eddie, everything will be worth it when he steps out under the bright lights at Winter Gardens in Blackpool this weekend not long after making his return to NXT UK.

‘I hadn’t wrestled in eight months, and here I am having to have a Takeover quality match – that’s no joke,’ he said of the tall task he’s facing on Sunday. ‘Takeover means “excellence” in professional wrestling. There’s not been a bad Takeover show since its inception, and certainly, the quality seems to escalate from show to show. The pressure’s on, but I intend on thriving on that!’

*NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II airs live on Sunday at 5pm GMT on the WWE Network. NXT UK’s weekly show airs every Thursday on both BT Sport and the WWE Network.





