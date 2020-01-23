nxt-results-and-recap:-keith-lee-wins-north-american-championship,-dusty-classic-continues

NXT hit boiling point on Wednesday night just days away from Saturday’s Worlds Collide show – and the whole landscape is changing.

It was an eventful evening all round with plenty of massive developments, but none more significant than Keith Lee claiming his first championship on the black and gold brand.

The Limitless One faced huge odds in the main event as he stood across the ring from North American champ Roderick Strong, who was backed up by his Undisputed Era stable-mates.

The group’s dominance played into the match perfectly, with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish all getting involved to distract the referee and help their buddy get an advantage wherever possible.

It never overshadowed the action, always feeling like it fit and made sense with Lee fighting not just Strong, but the mind games of his friends as he sought gold.

Strong and Lee worked so well together in this 20-minute instant classic, and the interference made the final moments all the sweeter as the latter took out the cheating trio before hitting the Ground Zero and pinning the champion for the win.

While the title change suggests Keith Lee won’t be proving CM Punk right by winning the Royal Rumble this weekend, it does shake things up on NXT as the first cracks start to show in the Undisputed Era’s run of dominance.

The action wasn’t over with the final bell either, with Imperium repaying the favour from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, brawling with UE to get some revenge.

Cole took a horrible chop from WALTER during the fracas, just days before the two groups stand across the ring from each other at Worlds Collide.

Best of the rest

Wow, where to start?

The show kicking off in a big way when Imperium’s music caused a distraction allowing NXT UK’s own Grizzled Young Vets to pick up a mammoth victory in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, earning a spot in next week’s final.

The loss for Undisputed Era in this match will have only added to the fallout coming after Strong dropping his title later in the show.

In the evening’s other Dusty Cup semi-final, the unlikely duo of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle overcame Imperium’s Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner in a hard hitting bout to set up a brilliant tournament final.

Zack Gibson and James Drake arrived after the match, calling the Broserweight’s a joke and bigging up the history between themselves and Dunne from their time together on the UK scene.

Elsewhere on the show, Toni Storm beat Io Shirai in a brilliant match which ended in a DQ when Bianca Belair attacked the former before NXT Women’s champ Rhea Ripley ran out as all four got involved. In the end, Toni stood tall, posing with the title just days before she’ll fight for it at Worlds Collide.

We also got a very nice video package hyping up Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox’s friendship-turned-rivalry, with the former making light of her pal’s injury history before they face off next week.





Quickfire results Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-final : Grizzled Young Vets overcame Undisputed Era in 13 minutes.

: Grizzled Young Vets overcame Undisputed Era in 13 minutes. Toni Storm beat Io Shirai by disqualification after 11 minutes.

Finn Balor destroyed Joaquin Wilde in just 2 minutes.

Shayna Baszler made Shotzi Blackheart tap out after 6 minutes 20 seconds.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-final : The Broserweights beat Imperium in almost 15 minutes.

: The Broserweights beat Imperium in almost 15 minutes. NXT North American Championship match: Keith Lee pinned Roderick Strong (c) after 20 minutes to win the title.







