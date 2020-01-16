Home NEWS Nursing home serial killer Catherine Wood who murdered five is released from...

Nursing home serial killer Catherine Wood who murdered five is released from jail

By
Mary Smith
-
7
0
nursing-home-serial-killer-catherine-wood-who-murdered-five-is-released-from-jail

A serial killer who murdered at least five elderly women while working at a nursing home has been freed from jail.

Catherine Wood, 57, was freed from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, on Thursday morning over the 1987 smotherings at the Alpine Manor home in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Despite the severity and scale of her crimes, a parole board in Michigan has now agreed that Wood no longer poses a danger, and should be freed.

Wood and accomplice Gwendolyn Graham, 56, who were dubbed ‘the Lethal Lovers’ claimed they carried out the killings they did so because of a ‘love bond’ with their victims.

The murderess is now headed to her new home in South Carolina, WOOD reporter Ken Koler said.

Breaking news story. More to follow. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here