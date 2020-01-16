nursing-home-serial-killer-catherine-wood-who-murdered-five-is-released-from-jail

A serial killer who murdered at least five elderly women while working at a nursing home has been freed from jail.

Catherine Wood, 57, was freed from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, on Thursday morning over the 1987 smotherings at the Alpine Manor home in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Despite the severity and scale of her crimes, a parole board in Michigan has now agreed that Wood no longer poses a danger, and should be freed.

Wood and accomplice Gwendolyn Graham, 56, who were dubbed ‘the Lethal Lovers’ claimed they carried out the killings they did so because of a ‘love bond’ with their victims.

The murderess is now headed to her new home in South Carolina, WOOD reporter Ken Koler said.

Breaking news story. More to follow.