nurse-died-after-stranger-shot-‘celebratory’-new-year-gunfire-into-air-and-bullet-hit-her

This is the 61 year-old nurse shot dead while celebrating New Year after a stranger shot ‘celebratory gunfire’ into the air and a bullet landed on her.

Philippa Ashford was standing on the driveway of her house on the cul-de-sac where she lived in Houston, Texas, enjoying some family fireworks.

Traumatized relatives say Ashford, described as the much-loved matriarch of her family, suddenly clutched her body, and said ‘I’ve been shot,’ before collapsing to the ground and dying.

Ashford is believed to have been struck by a bullet fired elsewhere in her neighborhood.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ben Beall said: ‘At this point from our witnesses and seeing at the scene, we believe this may very well be a case of celebratory gunfire somewhere else in the neighborhood.

‘No indication a family member or anyone else in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm.’

Sgt Beall added: ‘I don’t know if you can figure out what the odds are, but you got the family together, they’re out here celebrating the New Year, and basically the matriarch of the family is now deceased

Deputies walked from house to house afterwards to try and find loose shell casings and to speak to neighbors to try and establish who may have fired the fatal shot.

Ashford was an award-winning psychiatric nurse at the Menninger Clinic in Houston, and was named one of the Texas Nurses Assoctiation District 9’s Top 25 nurses in 2015.

She was killed just hours after Houston Police pleaded with locals not to fire their guns into the air while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

They warned that the practice is both illegal and highly dangerous.