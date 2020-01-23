nuno-espirito-santo’s-bold-game-plan-so-close-to-providing-a-molineux-upset-against-liverpool

It is tempting to imagine the conversations in the coaches summit rooms led by the 39 managers who had already tried and failed to outwit Jurgen Klopp before last night’s trip to Molineux.
What sorcery did they seek to conjure from their players in search of the elusive win during Klopp’s unbeaten streak?
How many contemplated a bold, attacking charge, forcing back full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to nullify their attacking threat? How many circled the central midfielders Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum and considered denying them time and space to weave their magic?
Who would dare imagine thrusting as many forward as reasonable to make Virgil Van Dijk at least give the impression of breaking sweat?
We have awaited such an adventurer to show himself in the Premier League and, in Nuno Espirito Santo, at least English football can identify a coach with an idea of how to make life uncomfortable for the league leaders. Despite ultimately losing out, Wolves, by some distance have been the toughest outfit Klopp has faced this season.
There are plenty of others who should feel embarrassed by the timidity of their approach. Caution has been the only visible approach from everyone else – hoping to catch Liverpool on an off night.
You can understand the wariness. Those who have previously attacked this Liverpool team were killed on the counter-attack, while their extraordinary unbeaten run first materialised because of a maturity when monopolising the ball. Teams who packed their defence once frustrated Liverpool. Now they offer reassurance that the winning goals will eventually come.
For every rival coach, it must sometimes feel Klopp is already a move ahead. Even when they enjoy some success thwarting the front three, the set-piece deliveries of Alexander-Arnold come to the fore, as with Henderson’s opening goal from a corner on Thursday night. World class managers like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have modified formations without reward. Maybe they just needed the combined force of Adama Traore.
Nuno may not have the same armoury as those presumed to make up the rest of the ‘big six’, but he is adept at getting the most from it.
His defensive organisation makes Wolves a viable candidate for Champions League football. But for Europa League demands, they would surely be in a stronger position. They are so technically gifted, their first touch in a frenzied game as impressive as their energy and willingness to press every red shirt.
Naturally it helps that, in Traore, Wolves possess a player who would show up well in the Olympic 100 metres final. Each time he received the ball, anxious Liverpool jerseys scurried into their defensive positions.
There was a helplessness as the Spanish international took on a defence which had not conceded for seven games and who increased the belief this would be the night Liverpool were beaten.
Nuno has proven a better coach than the majority of his peers, and those who recently made changes in their dug-out were looking in the wrong place.
If Wolves don’t make the Champions League, it is only a matter of time before their manager does.