nuno-espirito-santo’s-bold-game-plan-so-close-to-providing-a-molineux-upset-against-liverpool

It is tempting to imagine the conversations in the coaches summit rooms led by the 39 managers who had already tried and failed to outwit Jurgen Klopp before last night’s trip to Molineux.

What sorcery did they seek to conjure from their players in search of the elusive win during Klopp’s unbeaten streak?

How many contemplated a bold, attacking charge, forcing back full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to nullify their attacking threat? How many circled the central midfielders Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum and considered denying them time and space to weave their magic?

Who would dare imagine thrusting as many forward as reasonable to make Virgil Van Dijk at least give the impression of breaking sweat?

We have awaited such an adventurer to show himself in the Premier League and, in Nuno Espirito Santo, at least English football can identify a coach with an idea of how to make life uncomfortable for the league leaders. Despite ultimately losing out, Wolves, by some distance have been the toughest outfit Klopp has faced this season.