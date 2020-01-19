number-of-bodies-found-buried-in-tijuana-home-now-up-to-4

Tijuana authorities found two more bodies beneath a dirt floor in a home where a missing Garden Grove couple was recently found buried, authorities said.

Police were investigating the deaths of Jesus Lopez Guillen, 70, and his wife, Maria Teresa Guillen, 65, whose bodies were found last week in the Obrera neighborhood home when they discovered the bodies of another man and woman, according to the attorney general’s office of Baja California.

In the latest grisly discovery, the two additional bodies were found beneath a dirt floor in a room in the home, authorities said. There was sand and mud on the male corpse and a white powder, believed to be lime, on the female corpse. Fire department personnel, assisted by a police canine, were instrumental in finding the bodies, which are believed to have been buried longer than the bodies of the Guillens, authorities said.

On Thursday, the Guillens’ son-in-law, identified only as Santiago N., was arrested in connection with their deaths, authorities said. He told investigators he had dropped them off at the border after they had collected about $6,500 in rent on properties they owned in Tijuana, but police say his account has been inconsistent.

The Guillens were last seen Jan. 10. They were reported missing by their daughter.

The attorney general’s office said in a statement it was continuing to investigate the deaths of the Guillens and to identify the other bodies and determine the cause of death.

Fry writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.