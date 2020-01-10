nudist-swimmers-complain-they-have-been-kicked-out-of-leisure-centre-after-floor-to-ceiling-windows-set-to-be-installed

Nudist swimmers have complained they were booted out of a leisure centre after a renovation will see the installation of floor to ceiling windows.

Alton Sports Centre used to host once-a-month sessions for swimmers who wanted to strip off.

The naturist group says it has been holding the sessions since the 1990s, and that 34 people regularly attend to swim naked.

Plans for the new building include a substantial amount of glazing and floor to ceiling windows along two sides of the main pool, making it visible from the cafe, reception, climbing and soft play areas.

One aggrieved nudist, Julian, who did not give his last name, told the BBC that those who had attended the final session on Sunday “were very dismayed indeed” by the decision.

He accused the centre’s management of “not engaging with or discussing the issue in any way with the naturist users of the sports centre during the construction of the replacement building”.

East Hampshire District Council said: “Whilst we haven’t consulted with the naturist group directly, they were given the opportunity to share their views during the planning process.

“We held a number of public forums during the consultation which the general public and local clubs were invited to attend.”