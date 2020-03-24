nsw-star’s-blockbuster-state-of-origin-proposal

In a bid to boost a financially-hit NRL, NSW star Wade Graham says the league should take the unprecedented step of relaunching the 2020 season after the coronavirus pandemic passes with the State of Origin series.

The NRL has detailed various scenarios at an emergency meeting with all 16 clubs on Tuesday, saying the suspended competition could resume as late as September 1 with a possible grand final just before Christmas.

Plans for a return as early as June, July and August were also unveiled by ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys.

It was initially believed the highly-lucrative State of Origin series, reportedly worth $20 million alone in gate receipts, could also be played prior to Christmas.

James Tedesco celebrates his series-winning try in State of Origin III last season. (Getty)

However, Graham reckons the season should resume by hitting the ground running with the Origin series before clubs lock horns again following reports the NRL could suffer a total loss of $104 million should the game be postponed until June.

“I think we should have Origin back in when we get that first weekend back in with the crowds to kick it back off,” Graham told Fox League.

“I think all ideas need to be explored.

“When we get more clarity on when the season may be able to continue, we need to put everything on the table to try and get the footy going and get the revenue back in the game.”

Then again Graham – a veteran of six Origins for the Blues – was just keen for the game to return as soon as possible.

“It has been pretty turbulent with everything that is going on,” he said.

“It is unsure what is the right path because no one has gone on this before.

“The biggest message that I have tried to get across our paying group (at NRL club Cronulla) is that we are all in this together.

“We will try and dig in and sit tight try and support each other and try and ride this tough time out.”

Wade Graham at Sharks pre-season training. (Getty)

However, NRL boss Todd Greenberg could give no guarantees on when the game would resume this year amid the health crisis.

“We just don’t want to lock ourselves into any time frame when we can come back earlier,” he said.

“But we are realistic to know that we won’t be playing a game for a while.

“As soon as we can play games we will but we face much bigger issues in the short term – the whole game is under pressure.

“But the game since 1908 has been through some unbelievable challenges, and we always came through the other end and this is going to be no different.”

