nrlw-competition-in-doubt-as-teams-pull-the-pin

There are serious doubts over the future of the NRLW competition after two of the four clubs reportedly put an end to their upcoming seasons as the rugby league continues to manoeuvre its way through the coronavirus shutdown.

The NRL Women’s Premiership competition currently consists of four teams with which includes the Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and the New Zealand Warriors.

But according to a report from the Sydney Morning Herald, the Roosters and Warriors have informed the NRL of their desire to not take part in the upcoming season.

It’s believed each team pays close to $500,000 per year just to run their women’s squad with little revenue in return.

Cost-cutting measures because of the coronavirus pandemic reportedly made it difficult for the clubs to continue their involvement.

With only four teams in the women’s competition, it raises questions about the sustainability of the NRLW.

Established for the 2018 season, the NRLW had been growing in popularity over its two seasons.

Just last year, 10,515 fans packed North Sydney Oval to watch NSW beat Queensland 14-4 in the second edition of the Women’s State of Origin.

Back in the February, the NRL announced that 20 women would be contracted to NRLW sides as other sports such as cricket, AFLW and rugby sevens lifted their support for women’s sport.

“The contracts have been awarded based on performance and commitment over the past 12 months as part of the women’s elite programs,” the NRL said at the time.

“The women’s marquee contracting system was developed in conjunction with the RLPA in 2019 and is similar to Cricket Australia’s model with the intention to provide further incentives for players to develop their skill and remain in the game.”

