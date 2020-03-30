nrl’s-whopping-cost-cutting-measures-revealed

The NRL has informed all sixteen clubs it’ll cut its costs by 70 % for the next half of the growing season to fulfil funding commitments previously designed to all teams.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairmen Peter V’landys informed stakeholders and all teams and the RLPA via phone hook-up today.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the NRL will certainly reduce its operating and administration costs to a little over $20 million for the next 1 / 2 of the financial year once they spent $76 million in the initial half.

The reduction can lead to a 95 % cut in staffing levels alongside executive pay cuts, and a 60 % decrease in operational expenditure.

NRL leader Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys on Sunday. (Getty)

The amount of money saved means the NRL could have yet another $40 million emergency fund which is handed down to all or any 16 teams for the time of April to October.

Based on the report, the Rugby League Players’ Association also accepted $19.from April to October 2 million in payments to be handed to the players.

The fallout of the coronavirus shutdown has prompted several pundits to question the NRL’s handling of its finances in the lead around the paycut discussions.

Prior to the shutdown occurred, clubs received $13 million grants from the league, the majority of which originated from the $1.9 billion broadcast deal.

Gallen lauds V’landys leadership

Sydney Roosters great Brad Fittler questioned the league’s handling of its finances the other day.

“We’ll complete it, there’ll be rugby league on another end, but I believe it’ll be a casino game that looks extremely dissimilar to what it can right now,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports radio show on 2GB.

“I believe you will discover rugby league will become a shrinky-dink and the quantity of staff clubs had monitoring and caring for their players.

“The league, I believe it’s shown that there surely is been an unbelievable mismanagement of money.

“The actual fact we discuss billion-dollar TV rights, it just feels as though there’s been an enormous quantity of mismanagement there.”