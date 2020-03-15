There are fears for player payments in the NRL if the season is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, with stars already facing salary reductions due to an ‘act of god’ contract clause.

The salary cap for 2020 is $9.9 million, across each of the league’s 16 clubs. That’s nearly $160 million in player payments thrown into jeopardy if games can’t be broadcast and the NRL’s main source on income dries up.

The NRL has unlocked a $6.8 million fund for financial distress, meaning $425,000 per club; which will not go far given their huge outgoings, primarily on salaries.

Nine NRL reporter Neil Breen said that ARLC chairman Peter V’landys appeared genuinely fearful for rugby league’s future when he warned of “catastrophic” impacts on the sport’s bottom line.

“He knows that he has to keep the product on television, because the revenue streams are gone [if the NRL is suspended],” Breen said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“The game owes the players $100 million between now and October and if there’s no product to put on television, there’s no revenue from television rights. There’s going to be no revenue from stadiums, from crowds. He [V’landys] looked extremely concerned.”

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans is one of the NRL’s highest-paid players. (Getty)

Breen pointed out that massive global sporting events, like the NCAA basketball tournament and golf’s Masters, had been cancelled or postponed while the NRL attempted to continue.

“It just looks to me like he’s got a finger in the dyke and he’s hoping,” Breen said of V’landys.

V’landys confirmed that there was an ‘act of god’ clause in NRL player contracts which meant that their salaries could be reduced in the case of an unforeseen and unavoidable scenario such as the virus outbreak.

“There is a clause in the contracts, in the CBA that was negotiated, that if there was a situation like this, the parties would have to in good faith go back to the table and look at the payments again,” V’landys said.

“That’s a sensible clause, because this is something that’s not of our own doing and that’s why we need federal government support. We didn’t do this. This is circumstances out of our control.

“What we need to do is keep the game viable. The last resort for us is to go to the players and ask them for a pay cut because like the rest of us, they’ve got mortgages and made commitments on the moneys they believe they’re going to get.

“We need to look at that carefully. We don’t want to hurt any player financially or make them unviable.

NRL confirms ‘act of god’ clause

“If we can continue to play in closed stadiums, we’re more viable than not playing at all.

“The most catastrophic situation for us financially would be to not play the game, because we’ve got the costs and we don’t have the revenue.

“If we can play on closed stadiums, that’s the best available option to us at the moment, because we continue to get the broadcast revenue, we continue to stay viable.

“It’s circumstances outside those that we then start hurting.”

Roosters and Kangaroos fullback James Tedesco is another NRL big-earner. (Getty)

Even if player salaries are reduced, they represent a huge liability for a game that may lose its primary revenue stream. Loss of broadcast revenue would make it impossible for clubs to continue paying their players for an extended period of time.

However, Sydney Morning Herald chief sports writer Andrew Webster warned that rugby league was walking a fine line by crying poor amid a global, society-wide health crisis.

V’landys has implored the federal government for a financial bailout, having previously secured a $235 million rescue package for racing amid the equine influenza crisis. Much of any rescue package for the NRL would go to meeting clubs’ financial obligations, primarily rich player payments for stars who may barely see the field this season.

“I do think it is a little bit cheeky and the optics of it are quite bad for Peter V’landys,” Webster said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“He said it at length in his press conference today about the importance of lobbying the federal government for a huge amount of money, and his words were we’re working from half a billion dollars down because league players have to pay their mortgage.

“I just think that’s a little bit tone deaf in the current climate, because there are going to be people far worse off than professional footballers who make an average wage of $350,000 a year. I really do.

“I know Peter’s combative and this is what he did with equine influenza, but in the current climate, people are going to start losing their life and they’re going to start losing their jobs. They’re going to do it a lot tougher than what the average first grade professional footballer is.

“With the greatest of respect, a sparky is not going to care if James Tedesco misses out on two months of wages.”

Webster claimed that there was a general atmosphere of the NRL putting its finances ahead of its people, with the league having opted to play on despite health risks.

“I don’t like the tone that’s there at the moment about, ‘We’re going to have to do whatever we can and we’re going to put money and profit ahead of the safety of people’,” Webster said.

“I think they need to be careful about that balance.”