nrl-won’t-be-forced-to-suspend-over-positive-test

ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys says the NRL won’t necessarily be forced to suspend should a player contract the coronavirus.

Many believe a positive test for one the league’s players would surely force the league to suspend as the NRL pushes on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But speaking to Nine’s chief Rugby League reporter Danny Weidler, V’Landys outlined a range of strategies the league was exploring to keep the game rolling on despite a positive test.

“Not necessarily,” V’Landys responded when asked if the league would call it quits over a player testing positive.

Peter V’landys and Todd Greenberg. Photo: Edwina Pickles (fairfax)

“We’ll await expert advice from the health authorities as to when we have to isolate the player and anyone who has come around him.

“The worse case scenario it will be 14-days if a player contracts the virus. He has to isolate to 14-days, and anyone he comes in contact with will have to isolate for 14-days days as well.

As the Australian sports community awaits an announcement from the AFL tonight on whether the season will get underway on Thursday, V’Landys said the NRL had no hesitations on pushing on with Round 2.

“Not at all, we believe we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg on Sunday. (Getty)

“The safety and health of or players is paramount and while there is no risk to the players we’ll continue to play the games.

“The players have been fantastic they understand that we’re in extraordinary times. And extraordinary times means extraordinary sacrifice.

“That’s what they’re going to do. If it means that we continue to play the game, and they’re at no risk of contracting the virus, they’re cooperating 100%.”