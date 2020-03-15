ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg on Sunday.

The NRL has been called out over its delayed response to the coronavirus crisis, with Peter FitzSimons declaring it “simply not true” that the league was minimising risk.

NRL games on Sunday will proceed with fans in attendance, ahead of a ban on public gatherings exceeding 500 people that begins on Monday. The NRL declined to begin a fan lockout immediately.

Round two of the NRL will be played despite many elite sporting competitions around the world suspending action, to avoid exacerbating the spread of the virus.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys said that government medical advice was being followed, while bio-security and pandemic experts will also be commissioned to aid the NRL response.

Yet FitzSimons, a leading sports pundit, said that the only genuine way or minimising risk was to stop games.

“Read my lips – it [suspension] is not a possibility, it is a certainty,” FitzSimons said on Sports Sunday.

“When he says, ‘We’re minimising our risk’ – that is simply not true. Minimising the risk is stopping the game. That’s just the simple reality.”

NRL facing ‘catastrophic’ virus outcome

V’landys said that suspension of the league would deliver a “catastrophic” blow to rugby league’s financial position, due to the loss of broadcast revenues. The ARLC chairman intends to lobby the federal government for a bail-out payment.

V’landys bristled at the suggestion that it was not ideal for fans to still be in attendance at Sunday’s matches.

“We have acted on the best available advice,” V’landys said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“The chief health ministers and the government said no gatherings of 500 people or more after Monday. We will abide by that directive.

“After Monday, we will be playing in closed stadiums. We’ll be commissioning a bio-security expert and a pandemic expert to look at ways that we minimise any risk to our players and staff.

“We will put all their recommendations in place and we’re confident that if we can do that, no player will contract the disease. If one does, we need to have all these other options on the table, including suspending the season or delaying the season or suspending games.

“But we don’t want to panic. We want to make a measured approach and we’ll stay agile to do what’s best for the game.”