NRL touch judge tested for coronavirus

THE NRL has sent one of its leading touch judges for coronavirus testing after he was a late scratching from yesterday’s big Manly – Melbourne clash.

Tim Roby trained with the touch judges and referees on Wednesday night but began feeling unwell 48 hours later.

He was scheduled to run the line at Brookvale but called referees boss Bernard Sutton on Saturday morning complaining of a sore throat and fever.

Referee Tim Roby. (Getty) (Getty)

Sutton immediately pulled him from the game and told him to rest up. It is believed he is in self quarantine until the exact nature of his illness is known.

“He was sent for testing today as a precautionary measure,” a spokesman for the NRL told Wide World of Sports.

If the test comes back positive for Coronavirus, the entire refereeing group is also likely to be tested to ensure he did not pass the illness on to any of his colleagues.