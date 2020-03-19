nrl-tips:-freddy’s-burning-latrell-question

League legend Brad Fittler says he’s curious to see how Souths coach Wayne Bennett will use Latrell Mitchell in the master coach’s return to Suncorp Stadium against the Broncos in Nine’s Friday night football.
Mitchell was brought off the field in the 55th minute after the Rabbitohs extended their lead through Ethan Lowe early in the second half against the Sharks, before Cronulla staged a fightback.
The NSW coach also said he was concerned about South Sydney’s drop in intensity late in the win over the Sharks.
“They died a little bit didn’t they, Sharks nearly ended up getting them towards the end of the game,” Fittler said.
“I was wondering if Wayne would put Latrell back on, there’s obviously a reason behind what he’s doing. But I thought once they scored a couple of tries he would have been put back on the field.”
Despite admitting Souths were saved by a late forward pass against Cronulla, the league immortal picked the Rabbitohs to beat Brisbane.
Johns said the only concern was the fitness of halfback Adam Reynolds.
“I saw him flexing his back, that’s a worry.”
Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler run through their tips for every round one match in the video above.
