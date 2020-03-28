nrl-star’s-incredible-sacrifice-for-pregnant-partner

With the NRL entering lockdown last Tuesday, Canterbury Bulldogs star Adam Elliott has made the extraordinary decision of going to Darwin along with his pregnant partner.

Elliott’s partner Robyn is 33 weeks pregnant, and the pair packed up their entire lives in only each day to head up north to be with her family prior to the impending New South Wales travel restrictions.

In accordance with Elliott, the move was purely about making certain his partner was comfortable when having a baby and the pair plans to remain put until their newborn arrives.

“Obviously there is a lot less cases up within Darwin and for all of us to be around family really was important for once the baby comes also it was getting quite serious in New South Wales,” he told Nine News exclusively.

Elliott and his partner Robyn made the moment decision to head up north to Darwin following the NRL lockdown (Instagram)

“For all of us it’s only a no brainer to be up here and become around her family and also have that support.

“I simply want Robyn to be as comfortable as she can and I believe that’s around her mum and her dad. So when she switches into labour so when she happens of labour.”

The pair is currently in isolation for 14 days to adhere to Northern Territory laws, and Elliott revealed how their young nephews have made the transition easy.

“Yesterday it had been do-it-yourself muffins. I believe they’ve called today and said it will likely be cookies so we’re getting spoiled here, they leave it up for grabs outside for all of us” he said.

Elliot said the players were grateful for the sacrifice created by coach Dean Pay who was simply stood down (AAP)

The big downside of your choice is that Elliot’s own family will probably need to wait to meet up baby, but he says it’ll all be worthwhile the coronavirus chaos has ended once.

“This is a harsh reality that I’ll have my first baby and my older brother James was so excited to be an uncle and it’s really going to be considered a matter of per month probably until they reach start to see the baby but I’m sure we’ll replace that,” he said.

Elliott also touched on Bulldogs coach Dean Pay being stood down without pay this week, saying that the playing group had taken notice of the coach’s sacrifice.

“It is a sacrifice for the club that is a selfless act in its and I believe for all of us it’s a thing that we as a playing group have to be really grateful for,” he said.