North Queensland captain Michael Morgan has challenged the NRL to follow the lead of “big sports” like the NBA and postpone the season, admitting he is no fan of the code’s decision to play in empty stadiums after this weekend.

On government advice to combat the coronavirus, the NRL made the call on Friday to allow spectators to watch games in this weekend’s opening round before locking the gates indefinitely from the second round.

On the same day Melbourne’s Grand Prix was abandoned, while the ODI in Sydney between Australian and New Zealand and the second game of the NBL finals series in Perth were played behind closed doors.

NRL Highlights: Cowboys v Broncos – Round 1

But the NBA temporarily shut down their season earlier this week after Utah’s French All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive to COVID-19.

So too have the Europa and Champions League been postponed and Morgan isn’t sure why the NRL haven’t followed suit.

“I don’t really like it to be honest; that would be my preference, to postpone it,” he said after his side’s loss to Brisbane on Friday.

“You look at the NBA and the big sports, how they’re doing it.

“If they really want to stop it (the virus spreading) that’s probably the better way to go.

“No-one’s scared or anything like that, but we do a fair bit of travelling so if it’s genuine about stopping it getting into the game then it’s not ideal that we’re travelling every second week.

“But it’s out of my control, we’ll do what we’re told I guess.”

Michael Morgan of the Cowboys reacts his side’s loss to Brisbane (AAP)

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold agreed with the NRL’s decision but admitted it would be “bizarre” playing in an empty Suncorp Stadium in their grudge match with former club South Sydney next Friday.

Broncos chief executive Paul White expects the situation to continue to change but said the NRL’s assurance that they would assist clubs was welcome.

“Most definitely (we’re worried) about the financial impact.

“If we’ve got to make tough choices as a game, look after our members and sponsors and supporters who buy a casual ticket, clubs are going to need that support.

“We could (lose a large sum of money) but now’s not the time to panic; we’ve got to keep calm and provide the right message for our supporters that they’re at the forefront of mind.”

©AAP2020