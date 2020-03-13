Todd Greenberg is set to give round one of the NRL the all clear with fans to be locked out of matches from next week to deal with the growing threat of coronavirus.

Club bosses have reportedly made aware of the situation by Greenberg with just under an hour until the Raiders’ and Titans’ 6pm match was scheduled to kick off on friday evening.

Late last night, Greenberg revealed to Nine that “steps” had already been implemented “behind scenes” to deal with the threat of coronavirus.

“We’re looking clearly at all the global trends over what’s happening,” He told NRL on Nine.

“If we have to deal with that scenario we will. There’s an enormous amount of planning happening behind the scenes, but let’s hope it doesn’t get to that though.

“We’re keeping a close eye on everything as you’d imagine. Our Primary responsibility is health and safety of our players.

“We put some steps immediately in place this weekend to ensure that we put the players first. There will be a lot less activity in and around our players. Primarily protect them because we want to see all the games go ahead as planned.”

