nrl-prepared-to-proceed-with-2020-season

Despite the AFL making the decision to suspend its season, the NRL is set to continue pushing on past Round 2.

According to ARL Commission chairman Peter V’Landys, the league will continue until the health authorities say otherwise.

“To keep racing and rugby league going is just as important for the spirit of people as for the economy,” V’landys, who is also the CEO of Racing NSW, said on Sunday.

“You have got to have some things to make life a little more normal and so people can relax.

“It is another layer of the economy that is protected at the moment. If you look at the hotel industry is falling over, the arts is in trouble, the restaurants are in trouble

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys on Sunday. (Getty)

“If you can keep two industries going that is something.”

According to rugby league legend Brad Fittler, if the NRL is able to proceed with its season, it will be due to the reduced nature of travel compared to the AFL.

“There’s a few differences between the two games,” Fittler said on Nine’s NRL coverage.

“Firstly, the AFL travels in every state, they’ve got two teams in Western Australia, two teams in South Australia, so it’s pretty much all over Australia.

“If there’s an advantage to the NRL, it would be the fact that it’s pretty much predominantly over two states.

“Given what’s happening lately, I feel like there will be no more NRL for the foreseeable future given the fact that the AFL has come out.

Brad Fittler says the NRL might be able to push on due to its reduced travel compared to the AFL (Getty)

“But I do see that there’s a difference between the two sports given that we do a lot less travel. If there’s some way the NRL can go forward, it would be on the back of that.”

Fittler’s co-panellist, former Jillaroos star Alanna Ferguson added that the decision on whether to proceed with the NRL season could be taken out of the league’s hands.

“I don’t think (a season suspension) will be because of the NRL,” she said.

“It’ll be a matter of it being taken out of the NRL’s hands with the government stepping in and closing the doors.”

With the league likely facing a hiatus, the focus now shifts to whether the clubs will be able to survive a suspended season, and Fittler admitted that the AFL is better-equipped to handle a lost season.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan today announced that the 2020 season would be suspended for two months (Getty)

“The thing that has come out over the past couple of weeks is that rugby league isn’t in a position where they can just give up a year,” he said.

“They feel that would be a total wipeout of all the clubs. It feels like the AFL is in a bit better of a position, although Gil’s talking about how there could be similar consequences.

“No one’s been here before. No one knows what to do or what’s going to happen in the future.

“I’m sure there will be clubs that will come out the other side if it’s as bad as some people make it out to be. Everyone’s just got to hold their breath and do their best.”

