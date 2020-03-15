The NRL has confirmed that it will play round two, but the situation is ever-changing and the season may still be suspended in a “catastrophic” blow to the game.

Fans will be locked out of round two. Isolating players is on the table, as is the discontinuation of games. The league is taking advice from the government and its chief medical officer, and has also commissioned bio-security and pandemic experts.

“I give a commitment that we will listen and be agile and move in any direction that’s necessary to save our game,” ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys said.

The ARLC will lobby the federal government for an “economic stimulus” – a rescue package aimed at preventing rugby league from bankruptcy, should games be stopped.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys. (Getty)

V’landys said that the game faced a battle just to stay viable, with potential financial outcomes that would be “catastrophic”. The loss of broadcasting revenue would be crippling.

“We are going to review all options, including isolating players, including suspending the season,” V’landys said on Sunday.

The situation will be constantly reviewed, with player and staff health safety the primary concern, V’landys said. But the financial ruination of the game is a real threat.

“We’re in an area our game has never been in before,” he said.

“Our game has never faced a challenge like this. The longer is takes, the more pressure on our financial viability. It could have catastrophic effects on us moving forward.

“Our money will only last so long and once it’s extinguished, we are in big trouble.

“An Australia without rugby league is not Australia. The government has to assist us in this crisis, because it’s not of our own doing.

“Rugby league has been a fabric of our society for hundreds of years.”

NRL confirms ‘act of god’ clause

V’landys got a $235 million bail-out for the horse racing industry during the equine influenza outbreak.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said that there was a unanimous desire among NRL clubs to continue play.

“What we do, we’ll do together,” Greenberg said.

“If the advice changes, we will change too. We’re listening carefully to that advice.

“Everything that we do is about keeping our players healthy and making sure that they can continue to play.”