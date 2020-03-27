nrl-players-to-have-pay-cuts-reduced:-report

ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys is on the cusp of delivering NRL players a favourable result as the game’s COVID-19 pay cut negotiations come to a head.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the game’s power brokers are optimistic the NRL will survive amid the financial carnage caused by the pandemic, with V’Landys confident about the game’s future after scraping together enough money to prop up the code if the season is written off.

The model proposed sees the players and clubs receiving more funds, while NRL executives will wear more of the losses than previously reported.

“I will put a package to the commission on Monday morning and then hopefully make an announcement that afternoon that I think the players and the clubs will be happy with,” V’landys said.

“And that’s based on the worst-case scenario. We will share existing funds in a way where they will all be happy. We said we would look after our players and we will.”

The details surrounding the pending deal are still cloudy but it appears the players will be better off than the reported 87 percent pay cut they were facing, with that figure brought down to 75 percent.

The players were initially told they had over $12 million owed to them for the rest of the season, meaning every player would be paid roughly $3000 after tax a month for the rest of the financial league year.

But the players will now end up with more money – reportedly $20 million -with executives at the NRL to suffer savage cuts instead.

The players’ association remains committed to a tiered pay-cut system, which would see the highest-paid players in the game take a greater pay cut than those on minimum wage.

NRL clubs have also been assured they’ll be able to survive after the forced hiatus – with another $2.4m of funding to be handed to all clubs. That figure is on top of the $1.2m already promised by the NRL earlier this week.

The ARLC chairman also confirmed the game has about $120 million in its coffers to deal with the fallout of coronavirus, after sourcing about $15m from other debtors.