Good afternoon footy fans and welcome to the first Super Saturday of the NRL season!

Throughout today, you will be able to follow all the live updates, scores and video highlights from all three matches taking place.

Today’s schedule sees six teams in action with the Newcastle Knights hosting the NZ Warriors to kick things off at 3pm AEDT.

Following that match, we will then head to ANZ Stadium where Wayne Bennett’s Rabbitohs will host the Cronulla Sharks, before finishing the night in Penrith to see the Panthers host the reigning premiers.

Strap yourselves in, it’s going to be one heck of a ride!