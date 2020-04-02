nrl-hires-medical-expert-in-mad-dash-to-resume

In a desperate attempt to continue the NRL season, a new infectious disease expert has been brought in by league power brokers after predictions made by its initial pandemic expert didn’t come true.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, some executives at Rugby League Central privately believe the game called off competition too early, and that if they had sort more advice from different experts, then it could have implemented strict isolation and testing measures around its teams that would have let the game continue behind closed doors.

The game’s leaders are hanging onto the fact that the NSW government hasn’t put a line through sport giving the code some hope it can return early.

Plan to relocate NRL to tropical island

The NRL has also enlisted an infectious diseases expert in its bid to try and get back on the field as early as next month, after ARLC commissioner Peter V’Landys publicly questioned the advice given by the pandemic expert he had originally consulted.

The report claims the pandemic expert offers a broad overview, while an infectious disease specialist would provide specific advice around holding the competition in a safe and hygienic place that won’t put the players and community at risk.

The NRL has formed an eight-member “innovations committee”, headed by ARL commissioner Wayne Pearce, to find a detailed plan outlining where and how a “bubble” environment could be implemented.

The NRL is devising a plan to split the teams up into conferences to minimise the risk of infection.

The NRL is gunning for an early return. (AAP)

The move includes isolating players in rural communities in NSW and Queensland.

However, the financial costs of such a plan could outweigh the potential for possible revenue gain

And the NRL would need the players to sign off on it, knowing full well such a plan would require them to be away from their families from anywhere between 4-6 weeks.

The NRL has been buoyed by recent infection numbers that suggested there were fewer new cases recorded than every day last week, when the NRL suspended the season after receiving advice from its pandemic and biosecurity expert.

That’s despite the latest advice on the federal government’s health department website, urging the public to interpret recently reported cases with caution because there can be delays in reporting.