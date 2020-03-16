NRL confirms disastrous impact of positive test

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg admits a single positive test for coronavirus would force two clubs out of the competition, throwing the season into chaos.

So far no player has tested positive to COVID-19, with Cronulla’s Bronson Xerri returning a negative result despite showing flu-like symptoms.

Greenberg confirmed round two of the competition is set to go ahead this weekend behind closed doors, but he admitted that a positive test could result in a domino-like outcome.

“If a player is tested positive, then I would suggest that player, and those around him at that club, would have to go into isolation,” the NRL boss said.

“And potentially other players that that player is connected with, potentially in a previous game.”

Greenberg confirmed staff at NRL headquarters are locked away working through various plans to continue the competition for as long as possible.

“We’ve worked through a number of scenarios if we lose a club or a game, and how we might pick that up over the course of the year,” he said.

“We’ve modelled some of those things, we’re hoping we don’t get to it, but they’re scenarios that we’ve tested, because we want to try to keep the games on as best we can.

“If that happens on multiple occasions then clearly that’s going to put us into a very significant challenge.”

With non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people now banned, the opening round of the competition was the last to be played in front of crowds for the time being.

But Greenberg reiterated the NRL’s desire to forge ahead behind closed doors.

“At this stage, our competition will continue as planned for round two, albeit with all our stadiums closed,” Greenberg said.

“If the advice of some of our experts changed, then clearly we’ll change with it.

“We understand and appreciate the variety of different opinions and concerns raised by players, coaches, commentators. We are always listening but it remains our plan to continue to play games in Round 2 this weekend.”

The A-League has unveiled plans that is likely to see the Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix play four games in a two week period late in the season, given international travel restrictions will force them into 14 day quarantine periods.

But Greenberg says that’s not something the NRL would consider.

“We play a very physical sport, a collision sport and turnaround times are very important to us,” he said.

“While we would like to play as many games as we could on the schedule, we’re trying to stick to the schedule as best we can.

“If we lose a club or game along the way we’ll look to make that up, but player workloads are equally important now as they have been previously.”