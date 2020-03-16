NRL can suspend for a month: V’Landys

ARLC chief Peter V’Landys has revealed the NRL has the capacity to suspend the league for up to a month in the event a player or official contracts coronavirus.

Speaking exclusively to Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler, V’Landys stressed the NRL was taking the utmost precautions to ensure the health and safety of its players, even chartering private jets for travel, as the league looks to press on amid the threat of the pandemic.

“We can suspend the season for 2-4 weeks, we can make it up later in the year,” V’Landys exclusively told Nine. “But we don’t want to pull that lever until it’s absolutely necessary.

“So, if a player does test positive, or an official, then we’ve got that weapon in our armoury to suspend the season.

“We’ll be acting with the best advice. We’re getting a bio-security expert, a pandemic expert, we’re meeting the chief medical officer tomorrow. We’re going to be measured, we’re going to take our time. This is a fluid situation, it’s changing by the hour.

“This week we’re not going to take any commercial flights. We’ve charted jets to take players to the games. We’re not allowing them to stay at hotels, they will be coming back on the jet. We’re taking every precaution possible. The safety and health of our players is paramount and we’re not going to put them under any risk.

“There’s very minimal risk from our players at the moment if they minimise social contact. If they stay in their homes isolated and not go out too much, they’re not at risk.

“That’s what we’re going to have to educate our payers on, is to minimise social interaction and hygiene is very important. The bio-security experts are telling us it’s all about hygiene, it’s all about the touch point.”

The news comes as the AFL confirmed that the 2020 season had been shortened to 17 games, with every team to play each other once.

“Given the uncertainty of what lies ahead, and to give us maximum flexibility, while preserving the integrity of the competition, the Toyota AFL Premiership Season will be reduced to 17 rounds with every team playing each other once,” AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said.

“It continues to be a fluid situation. We have not made a final decision on the men’s and women’s commitment to this weekend.

“We have meetings with clubs, players and industry partners in the next 24 hours.”