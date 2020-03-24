nrl-boss’-bold-claim-about-every-club’s-survival

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg made the bold but confident claim on Tuesday night that “all 16” clubs will pull through and survive the financial crisis hitting the league after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked on Nine News about whether every club would survive the financial strain of NRL revenue being decimated by the season suspension, Greenberg said: “That’s the plan, 100 percent. All 16 right behind us.”

It was a very different outlook to what Phil Gould predicted on 100% Footy on Monday night, claiming up to six clubs are in danger of going under.

“Absolutely [we’ll see clubs gone]. I can’t see every club surviving,” Gould said on 100% Footy.

“Some [clubs] get their funding and revenues from different sources. So how it affects these clubs will be different across the board, but I guarantee there’s half a dozen clubs that will be extremely vulnerable in this time.”

Gus’ grim verdict for NRL clubs

The NRL is freeing up almost $60 million over the next three months to assist clubs and help them stay afloat, but Greenberg reiterated that there will be many sacrifices made across all of rugby league in order to come out the other end of this pandemic and its economic impact.

“What we have flagged with the clubs and with players, and all of our staff as well, is we have to reset the cost-base across the whole sport,” he said.

“There needs to be an expectation that as the game is going through some financial difficulties, the cost structure of our sport needs to change.

Todd Greenberg speaks to Nine News (Nine)

“That’s happening at the moment. It’s going to be a difficult journey. There’s going to be a number of very difficult conversations but that’s the only way we can stick together to keep our game alive.

“To be fair and reasonable, we’ve got a much bigger crisis we’re dealing with in the immediate term.”