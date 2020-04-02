nrl-and-rlpa-finalise-pay-cut-deal

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has confirmed a pay cut deal is set to be finalised with the RLPA.

Greenberg made the announcement this afternoon on 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show.

“The players are just finishing now, we’re confident over the the next hour we will be able to put out a formal announcement and say we’ve reached an agreement with the players,” Greenberg told WWOS radio.

“Within fourteen days we’ve been able to to reset the entire cost base of the game, a task that would ordinarily take months, sometimes years in professional sports.

“I’m very proud of the way the game has worked together during this extraordinary time.

“They’re significant cuts, they’re not easy discussions to have, there’s been a total of just under $25 million that will go to the players, which includes some money that will come from their injury hardship fund.”

Greenberg also confirmed he will take the same pay cut as the players.

“I made a decision yesterday to take the same cut as the players. I came to that decision after spending time and talking to them over the last few days.

“in simple terms, i thought it was the right thing to do.”

The NRL CEO also opened up on reports there was a missing $10 million figure from the players’ retirement fund.

“Let me clarity that, there’s no missing $10 million, the way the agreement works is we have a collective bargaining agreement with the players and we can top up their retirement accounts at any time in the cycle which is through until 2022.

“But in these difficult circumstances, players obviously want to access that funding if they need, so we’ve found a way for that to happen.

“Remembering there’s already $20 million in their retirement accounts as we stand at the moment. This ($10 million) is a top-up that’s owed to them and due to them, it will get there.

“If a player needs their retirement fund at any time during this period, it will be available to them.”

