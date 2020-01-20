npower:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we explain everything you need to know to effectively complain to npower, including the relevant addresses and social media pages.

History

In 2014, npower was plagued with complaints from customers – receiving 8,303 per 100,000 customers at its peak in the first quarter of the year.

The German-owned energy giant struggled to deal with customer grievances resulting from a switch to a new computer system between 2011 and 2013.

Since Ofgem, the energy regulator, intervened in June 2014 – giving npower a two month deadline to set things right – the number of complaints have tumbled. The most recent data from Ofgem shows that it was the fourth most complained-about energy firm in the fourth quarter of 2019, behind E.ON, EDF Energy and SSE, with 2,160 complaints per 100,000 customer accounts.

How to complain directly

Npower’s customer service team is on 0800 316 9328 from a landline or mobile (select option one).

You can also email complaints@npower.com or write to Complaints Team, npower, PO Box 177, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 9AQ​. Npower says it will aim to resolve complaints within one to 28 working days, depending on how complex the issue is.

It this route doesn’t work, the next step is to contact the Customer Relations Team. They will have been handed any unresolved complaints, but you can follow up with them on 0800 316 9328 (select option two) or by emailing customer.relations@npower.com.