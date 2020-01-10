now-that’s-what-i-call-music-club-nights-are-launching-in-london-and-manchester

Cast yourself back to the early noughties – to your CD collection more specifically. Chances are you had at least one Now That’s What I Call Music album.

The chart compilation albums have acquired a legendary status over the years and two bright sparks have come up with the perfect way to pay homage to the UK music institution.

Dave Fawbert and Brian Mahoney are launching a Now That’s What I Call Music club night in London, to celebrate the lasting impact these albums have had since the 80s.

The club night will take place in King’s Cross at Scala, on the first Saturday of every month.

But it’s not just the south that gets to enjoy the pop extravaganza.

A night will also be launching at Manchester’s O2 Ritz, later this month.

The first events will take place on 1 February in London and 25 January in Manchester.

Now That’s What I Call Music now has a staggering 104 editions to its name.

Co-founder Dave says these events aim to celebrate amazing songs from the past four decades, as well as some forgotten party anthems.

He tells Metro.co.uk: ‘Everyone grew up listening to the NOW compilations – they’re truly iconic, everyone remembers their first one (NOW 21 for me). For most people, me included, they were my first experience of so many great bands and singers that I ended up loving.

‘I’ve lived in London all my life so naturally we wanted to kick off in the capital (as well as the wonderful city of Manchester too) – and the Scala is an iconic venue perfectly suited to a big pop night.

‘I’ve seen so many great gigs, and been to so many great club nights over the years there that it was the only choice for us when we were looking for somewhere to launch NOW That’s What I Call Music Club Nights.’

These events are bound to be the ultimate trip down memory lane.

