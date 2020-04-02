🔥Now Play This: the experimental gaming festival you can play in your living room this weekend🔥

What are your weekend plans? Maybe go for your one walk a day, or catch up on Netflix’s Tiger King? There’s not much fun to be had in the lockdown, you say.

Alternatively, you could watch a conversation between art critics White Pube and the makers of Untitled Goose Game in Animal Crossing or go on a digital photography tour of No Man’s Sky with games designer Gareth Damian Martin.

These are just some of the events that experimental gaming exhibition Now Play This is holding online this weekend. Part of the London Games Festival, Now Play This usually takes place annually in Somerset House but the coronavirus lockdown has forced the event’s organisers to move the festival to online and completely rethink how we interact and play with games in a digital space.

Marie Foulston is guest curating this year’s Now Play This. Her background is in bringing video games into public spaces, and recently was the lead curator for the V&A’s excellent video games exhibition, Design/Play/Disrupt. “My area of expertise has been, how do you bring games and playful experiences into public spaces in meaningful and experimental ways,” she explains. “That’s transitioned to a very different proposition to how you do that within virtual and digital spaces.”

Foulston and the Now Play This team had been working on creating the IRL festival for around five months before the lockdown measures came in and forced them to pivot. But they still wanted to celebrate the work they’d done and that of the creatives they wanted to showcase, albeit in a different format. “Now Play This is a festival that embraces experimentation. This gives us the opportunity and space to re-think the festival in different ways. For us, it’s an experimental and creative challenge,” she says.

It also helps that this year’s theme was “Breaking Point”, though that has taken on a different meaning to what it was initially intended to have. The types of games commissioned and events scheduled for the event are focused on designers bending, breaking and remixing play and games.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The festival is still taking place this weekend, between April 3 – 5, as it was intended to at Somerset House. But the challenge was how to replicate the experience not just in the form of conference talks via Zoom but in unique ways that would be exciting for people to experience and break up the monotony of lockdown life. That’s why event-wise there is going to be digital field trips, like the No Man’s Sky one with Gareth Damian Martin, which won’t be passive experiences, says Foulston. “They will bring groups of strangers together to explore different spaces and have an opportunity to have a really focused connection with a game or space through the lens and expertise of the person guiding them.”

There’s also different games to play online too. Designer Paolo Perdercini of Molleindustria has created a series of games which subvert our expectation of how urban spaces are represented in simulation games — you can try out his games Lichena and Novo Alexa. As well, two designers Stephanie Bullock and Patrick LeMieux remix classic Nintendo Games, their games Triforce and 99 Exercises in Play will be available, one of which reconfigures the layers and layout of an original Zelda Game.

One game that’s exhibiting that Foulston is particularly excited about is Electric Sweet-n-Fun Fortune Teller by Rachel Simone Weil, a fortune teller game. “I’ve always been a bit of a fan girl of Rachel’s work. Her work brings in a very feminine and girl aesthetic, which imagines this alternative history of video games which traditionally we perhaps reflect on in a more masculine way.”

Understandably, there are some concerns about the technical hurdles that may prevent some of the more ambitious parts of the festival, such as the Animal Crossing/White Pub/Untitled Goose Game conversation. “This will depend on the capture cards and USB ports and all that stuff. If we were able to get out of the house and purchase things it would be a different conversation than some of the things we’re trying to do to get it working.”

However, the exhibition will also be using platforms such as Zoom for live video chat and Discord for voice chats. “As much as we can we’re trying to use tech and platforms that people are familiar with or have been using. It’s interesting in how this is pushing us to really bring a range of different technologies that for an IRL festival we would not normally be engaged with.”

At some point in the future, Foulston and the team hope to hold the IRL Now Play This festival they originally planned, particularly as some of the games and works commissioned won’t translate into a virtual setting. In the meantime, this weekend’s event will celebrate what would have been the official selection and hoping to give people a great experience anyway. For Foulston, it’s been an interesting learning curve too.

“My work historically has always been about translating video games into a physical space. One of the things I’ve been pushed to do over the past few weeks is challenge myself, what is it about translation from digital to physical spaces and bringing people together that resonates with me so much?” she says. “[This experience] has been about re-evaluating what’s special about bringing people together and how can games and digital work do that in a disconnected virtual way as opposed to in-person.”

NowPlayThis.net features the full festival line-up as well as information on how to get tickets to the live events. If you miss out, they will be streamed for you to watch at home too.

The Evening Standard is the official media partner of the London Games Festival