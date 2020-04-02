🔥Now is the time for strong action, not anger🔥

Workplaces around the country have gone dark; the nation has shifted to working from its collective kitchens; we are confined to our homes. Our country is in crisis and science is being turned to as never before to help us find a way out. So how, from the perspective of a scientist, is the Government and the nation coping?

Ministers are having to make difficult decisions about complex scientific and medical problems, and have rightly turned to experts; the Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance, and the Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty are at the forefront of those offering advice. They have all had frighteningly tough calls to make, and sometimes have had to change direction as the understanding of the pandemic has developed. They will need continuing support and advice from a range of scientists to help deal with the ongoing and highly complex situation.

They are not being helped by the present maelstrom of comment. Criticism and purple prose is coming from all sides. This is because people are angry, but the time for anger should come later when the present pandemic is more under control. What is needed now is careful, reasoned argument and analysis to help us all get through this crisis.

The Government is trying hard but is playing catch up. That is because the country was unprepared to deal adequately with a pandemic, despite warnings over many years that a crisis like this was inevitable given our increasingly global world.

We do not have in place adequate testing at a scale to detect, trace and contain infection, or to monitor the front-line NHS staff who are caring for the sick. We are short of protective gear needed for healthcare staff at risk of falling ill with COVID-19, weakening the front-line of medical defence. We have insufficient critical medical infrastructure such as intensive care facilities, which will see increasing demands from seriously ill patients as the pandemic proceeds. In addition, in common with the rest of the world, we lack an exit strategy.

But that discussion is for later. For now we must focus on what can be done to cope with the present pandemic, and how science can help lead us out of this crisis.

The Government is rushing to put in place large-scale testing facilities which, if they can be established quickly enough, will greatly help. In addition, established testing facilities can expand their capacities. University, Institute and industrial research laboratories are well placed to help this expansion with skills, equipment and voluntary labour.

Research teams should ramp up the essential work underway to investigate the virus. They should scale up purification of viral components which will help develop immunity testing and identify potential targets for treatment. Known drugs should be tested to see if they can be repurposed to reduce viral load from the infection, with the aim of reducing the severity of disease. Effective vaccines should be developed as quickly as possible. The speed at which the virus is evolving should be calculated through large scale DNA sequencing, to establish whether it will evade treatments and vaccines.

The biology of the virus should be studied to determine how it is transmitted from person to person, and to see how many people have been infected without getting symptoms. This will also help scientists calculate who is most vulnerable, and how COVID-19 interacts with other diseases such as cancer. And we need better understanding of herd immunity, which will play an important part in any exit strategy.

There is a global collaborative scientific effort underway on an unprecedented scale. Clinical trials of tests, treatments and vaccines are already in progress. There may be a need to relax the high regulatory hurdles that must be cleared before treatments reach patients, to avoid delaying adoption of new treatments. The Francis Crick Institute and other academic research institutions in London and the rest of the UK, are already working hard in these areas. More laboratories and researchers are required, making it essential that suitable research facilities are kept open.

It is not so long since some politicians and their advisors were dismissing experts, alienating intellectuals, and demotivating civil servants. They are now reliant on all of these. In addition, strong political leadership, with consistent thinking and clear communication is required to maintain the public trust needed for an effective response to the unprecedented threat of COVID-19.

Paul Nurse is a 2001 winner of the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine