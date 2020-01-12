now-dwayne-johnson-wants-to-create-a-candle-that-smells-like-his-balls-after-gwyneth-paltrow’s-vagina-scent

Dwayne Johnson has tried to one-up Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle by creating one that has a whiff of his testicles – and if this is a new trend for 2020, we don’t want it.

In case ya missed it, Goop founder Gwyneth has launched the brand new This Smells Like My Vagina candle for $75 (£57), and it’s already sold out.

But fear not, if you didn’t manage to get your hands on the special fragrance there might be another option soon available.

Dwayne, aka The Rock, was challenged to create a scent that’s very much personal to him and his, well, testicles.

Comedian Adam Ray commented on Instagram: ‘It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style. Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get @therock to sell candles that smell like his balls.

‘Price is Right ONE DOLLAR her, and sell them for $74 #vaginacandles #balls [sic].’

Dwayne, 47, played along like a good sport and joked: ‘Brother I tried to make those candles but I kept burning my balls. So I moved on to shampoo #scentofsac.’

We. Are. Finished.

Not one to miss out on a good marketing opportunity, Gwyneth caught a whiff of the banter and commented: ‘This is fg priceless #deceased.’

So, how on earth Gwyn’s new candle come to be?

According to the description on the Goop website: ‘This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.

‘(That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours).

‘It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.’

So, the perfect gift for your loved one.

Although the candle’s currently sold out, fans shouldn’t be disheartened as they can add themselves to a waitlist so they can be notified when it’s back in stock.





