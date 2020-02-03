novak-djokovic-wins-record-eighth-australian-open-title-with-five-set-victory-over-dominic-thiem

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to overcome Dominic Thiem in five sets and win a record eighth Australian Open men’s singles title.

The Serbian raced raced out of the blocks to take the first set 6-4 before Thiem levelled in the second by the same scoreline, with the Serbian engaging in a row with the umpire over time violations.

Thiem went on to dominate the third set, securing a double break on his way to a 6-2 lead.

But Djokovic fought back valiantly in the fourth, snatching a break in the eighth game to force a decider.

And when he broke Thiem early in the final set, Djokovic looked unbreakable, even saving two break points to hold at 3-1.

The 32-year-old would not be denied, serving out the set with two championship points and clinched his 17th Grand Slam after Thiem struck wide on the forehand after an enthralling four hours of play.

Thiem had won four of the last five meetings between the two players, suggesting he had found the formula to take on Djokovic.

But the world number two was the undisuputed king of the Rod Laver Arena, winning all seven of his previous finals.

The first set was more of what spectators had seen time and time again from Djokovic on this court: confident, dominant and almost like a brick wall, spitting back every shot Thiem threw at him.

Djokovic broke early on and despite Thiem levelling back to 4-4, he found another level to break and hold for a 6-4 lead.

As Thiem showed in his quarter-final with Nadal, he was capable of fighting back. And sure enough,

The rallies were fast and fierce. At the net and the baseline. But eventually, Thiem was wearing Djokovic down and his emotions got the better of him.

The Serbian twice ran out the serve clock, prompting a warning from the umpire Damien Dumusois. And from there, he let his frustrations boil over as Thiem ran away with the second set to level at 6-4.

Thiem looked in charge after three sets but his wait for a first Slam title goes on (AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic confronted the umpire and he was overheard telling the French official that he had “made himself famous” with his decisions, although it felt like an overreaction from the Serbian, who was clearly unravelling on court.

All of a sudden, Djokovic was imploding. Thiem raced into a double break and despite Djokovic getting on the board after some 25 minutes of looking off-colour, he was powerless to stop Thiem from taking the lead for the first time, sealing the third set 6-2.

Djokovic had showed some signs of a comeback towards the end of the set and regrouped, with both players serving up seven consecutive holds. That was until Thiem made a critical error on the forehand, handing Djokovic a break on a silver platter and he held to take it to a decider.

In Pictures | Australian Open 2020

It seemed like the only fair way to go but now Thiem needed to hold strong, with Djokovic working back to his best.

The forehand that had predominantly brought him 46 winners in the first four sets began to let him down and crucially, when Djokovic had earned a break point, allowing the seven-time champion to take a 2-1 lead.

Thiem was having to work hard just to stay on serve now, nothing the cruise control he had in the third set and fought off a break point to keep in the fifth set at 3-4.

Djokovic faced a scare at a possible break-back at 15-30, but driven on by the crowd, managed to take the next three points to move within one one game of rewriting history.

Thiem held his serve valiantly but Djokovic only had to serve out the set and he would not be denied his chance to achieving history. After exactly four hours, with two match points, Thiem’s forehand went wide and finally, he had completed the turnaround after a gruelling battle at the Rod Laver Arena.

Heartbreak from Thiem, who had battled for so long. But he will be back.